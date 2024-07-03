iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd Company Summary

37.47
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd Summary

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited was incorporated as Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Private Limited dated July 20,2022, issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the running business of M/s Prithvi Enterprise, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 18, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company carry its logistics business in the State of Gujarat. It serves transport contractors and also direct customer, thus serving a varied end customers from a broad industries such as metals, fabrics, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), auto components, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Presently, it is engaged in the business of providing surface logistics services viz. goods transport services. The services offered by the Company includes bulk load, Full Truck Load (FTL) service and dedicated load. Under bulk load, it offers bulk transportation service to large sized Companies through through a fleet of hired trucks, Full Truck Load (FTL) service to retailers and traders, in which the goods are loaded from the premises of the customer and are delivered to the delivery point/ destination as specified by them (i.e. factory/warehouse). It provide dedicated load service, where a vehicle or fleet is assigned with multiple pick-ups and drops, local and home deliveries, reverse logistic, freight handling, and freight network designing etc. The Company propose IPO of 15,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

