GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.29
0.18
0.18
0.17
Net Worth
3.3
3.19
3.19
3.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.3
3.19
3.19
3.18
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.07
2.88
3.02
2.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.17
2.9
3.04
2.83
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.24
0.32
0.16
0.37
Total Assets
3.31
3.2
3.18
3.18
No Record Found
