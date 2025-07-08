iifl-logo
GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price Live

8.33
(4.91%)
Jun 5, 2023|02:44:48 PM

  • Open8.33
  • Day's High8.33
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.94
  • Day's Low8.33
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E10.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.93
  • EPS0.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8.33

Prev. Close

7.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

8.33

Day's Low

8.33

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.17

P/E

10.96

EPS

0.76

Divi. Yield

0

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.92%

Non-Promoter- 46.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.29

0.18

0.18

0.17

Net Worth

3.3

3.19

3.19

3.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.01

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Deepak Kumar Gangwani

Chairman & MD & CEO

Prem Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Ashish Jain.

Executive Director

Atul Jain

Independent Director

AGARWAL RAJINDER

Independent Director

Gunjan Chawla

Additional Director

Mukesh Dudhoria

Registered Office

B-3/91 Ashok Vihar,

Phase - II,

New Delhi - 110052

Tel: 91-11-7115254

Website: http://www.gdlleasing.com

Email: gdlgroup@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd. was incorporated on January 27, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is engaged in the business of f...
Reports by GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹4.17 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd is 10.96 and 0.70 as of 05 Jun ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Jun ‘23

What is the CAGR of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd?

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.08 %

