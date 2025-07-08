GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd. was incorporated on January 27, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is engaged in the business of financing of loans & advances, sales and purchase of shares and stock. During the year 2014, the Company deployed the funds in various areas viz., Inter Corporate Deposits, Loans to individuals & firms, Primary Market, Secondary Market and Deposit with Banks etc.The Company plans to help SMEs to raise finances through Credit Guarantee Scheme. Government of India (GoI) has started this Scheme to encourage small enterprises for establishing manufacturing unit.