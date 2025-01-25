iifl-logo
iifl-logo

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd EGM

8.33
(4.91%)
Jun 5, 2023|02:44:48 PM

GDL Leasing CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Jan 202520 Feb 2025
Issuance of equity shares of the Company to Promoter and Non-Promoter category on preferential basis and other related matters. Please find the EGM Notice, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 20th February 2025 at 01:00 pm via Other Audio Video Conferencing (OAVC) Mode. Intimation regarding book closure of the company pursuant to Extra-ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 20th February 2025 at 01:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2025) Summary of proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on Friday, February 20, 2025 at 01:00 P.M through Video-conferencing/Other Audio Video Mode (OAVC). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2025) Scrutinizers report with Voting results of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on February 20, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2025)

GDL Leasing: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.