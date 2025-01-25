|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Jan 2025
|20 Feb 2025
|Issuance of equity shares of the Company to Promoter and Non-Promoter category on preferential basis and other related matters. Please find the EGM Notice, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 20th February 2025 at 01:00 pm via Other Audio Video Conferencing (OAVC) Mode. Intimation regarding book closure of the company pursuant to Extra-ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 20th February 2025 at 01:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2025) Summary of proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on Friday, February 20, 2025 at 01:00 P.M through Video-conferencing/Other Audio Video Mode (OAVC). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2025) Scrutinizers report with Voting results of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on February 20, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2025)
