GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

8.33
(4.91%)
Jun 5, 2023|02:44:48 PM

GDL Leasing CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jul 20251 Jul 2025
Appointment of Ms. Reetu as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting29 May 202521 May 2025
GDL Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2025 and any other matter if required. In terms of Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 12:30 PM inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. To consider and discuss Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2025 and if thought fit to approve the same. The said Audited Financial Results along with the Audit reports thereon given by M/s O Aggarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi, Statutory Auditors of the Company, as well as Declaration for the unmodified Auditors report are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the board of directors commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:30 P.M. Financial results along with Audit report and Declaration of unmodified opinion for financial year ended on 31st March 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202531 Mar 2025
Allotment of 20,00,000 fully paid-up shares on private placement basis for cash consideration
Board Meeting14 Feb 20257 Feb 2025
GDL LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve GDL LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2024 To consider and discuss un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024 and if thought fit to approve the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202518 Jan 2025
GDL LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and any other applicable regulation of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of company will be held on Wednesday January 22 2025 at 04 .00 P .M at the Registered office of the Company inter alia consider and approve the following matters 1. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants and or/any other instruments through preferential issue subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman Issuance of equity shares of the Company to Promoter and Non-Promoter category on preferential basis and other related matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GDL LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarer and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 04 September, 2024 Board of Directors in their meeting held today on 04 September, 2024 has consider and approved increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
GDL LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary and Statutory Auditor Board has approved appointment of M/s O Aggarwal & Co,. as Statutory Auditor of the Company subject to approval of members of the Company.

