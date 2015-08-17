Genus Commutrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.88
-2.77
-0.36
0.05
Net Worth
7.25
7.36
9.77
10.18
Minority Interest
Debt
4.02
4.02
14.28
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.27
11.38
24.05
10.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.07
1.07
1.65
1.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.01
10.1
21.96
8.66
Inventories
15.11
15.11
21.73
8.24
Inventory Days
0
1,016.65
Sundry Debtors
0.47
0.51
0.31
5.95
Debtor Days
0
34.31
Other Current Assets
2.71
2.76
0.59
0.34
Sundry Creditors
-8.28
-8.28
-0.67
-0.53
Creditor Days
0
557.1
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-5.34
Cash
0.2
0.2
0.44
0.08
Total Assets
11.28
11.37
24.05
10.34
No Record Found
