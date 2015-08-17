iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Genus Commutrade Ltd Balance Sheet

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Genus Commutrade Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.13

10.13

10.13

10.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.88

-2.77

-0.36

0.05

Net Worth

7.25

7.36

9.77

10.18

Minority Interest

Debt

4.02

4.02

14.28

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.27

11.38

24.05

10.34

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.07

1.07

1.65

1.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.01

10.1

21.96

8.66

Inventories

15.11

15.11

21.73

8.24

Inventory Days

0

1,016.65

Sundry Debtors

0.47

0.51

0.31

5.95

Debtor Days

0

34.31

Other Current Assets

2.71

2.76

0.59

0.34

Sundry Creditors

-8.28

-8.28

-0.67

-0.53

Creditor Days

0

557.1

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-5.34

Cash

0.2

0.2

0.44

0.08

Total Assets

11.28

11.37

24.05

10.34

Genus Commutrad. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Genus Commutrade Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.