SectorTrading
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.13
10.13
10.13
10.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.88
-2.77
-0.36
0.05
Net Worth
7.25
7.36
9.77
10.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
5.42
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-8.14
As % of sales
0
150.05
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.1
-2.36
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
-96.57
EBIT growth
-95.55
Net profit growth
-95.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Chandra Prakash Talwar
Director
Ajay Jain
Director
Manohar Sharma
Additional Director
Alpeshbhai Vitthalbhai Prajapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Genus Commutrade Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in May 95, Ganpati Hi-Tech,now known as Genus Commutrade is promoted by Hitesh R Bhatt, Bharat P Bhatt and Ramanbhai M Patel with the object of manufacturing and marketing heavy engineering goods like industrial machinery and fabricated machinery.The company is settting up a plant in the Kheda district of Gujarat to manufacture hot air stenter machines, rotery printing machines and other fabricated allied machinery. It came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance this project.
