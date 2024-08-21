iifl-logo-icon 1
Genus Commutrade Ltd Share Price

0.7
(-4.11%)
Aug 17, 2015

Genus Commutrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.7

Day's Low

0.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Genus Commutrade Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Genus Commutrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Genus Commutrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 99.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genus Commutrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.13

10.13

10.13

10.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.88

-2.77

-0.36

0.05

Net Worth

7.25

7.36

9.77

10.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

5.42

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-8.14

As % of sales

0

150.05

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.1

-2.36

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.04

Working capital

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

Op profit growth

-96.57

EBIT growth

-95.55

Net profit growth

-95.63

No Record Found

Genus Commutrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genus Commutrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Chandra Prakash Talwar

Director

Ajay Jain

Director

Manohar Sharma

Additional Director

Alpeshbhai Vitthalbhai Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genus Commutrade Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in May 95, Ganpati Hi-Tech,now known as Genus Commutrade is promoted by Hitesh R Bhatt, Bharat P Bhatt and Ramanbhai M Patel with the object of manufacturing and marketing heavy engineering goods like industrial machinery and fabricated machinery.The company is settting up a plant in the Kheda district of Gujarat to manufacture hot air stenter machines, rotery printing machines and other fabricated allied machinery. It came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance this project.
