Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in May 95, Ganpati Hi-Tech,now known as Genus Commutrade is promoted by Hitesh R Bhatt, Bharat P Bhatt and Ramanbhai M Patel with the object of manufacturing and marketing heavy engineering goods like industrial machinery and fabricated machinery.The company is settting up a plant in the Kheda district of Gujarat to manufacture hot air stenter machines, rotery printing machines and other fabricated allied machinery. It came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance this project.

