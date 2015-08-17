Genus Commutrade Ltd Management Discussions

As management of the company offer readers of financial statements this narrative overview and analysis of the financial activities of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2012. We encourage readers to read the information presented here in conjunction with additional information that we have furnished in the financial statements, which follow this narrative Internal Control System and their adequacy

Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or disposition.

Risk and concern

There is no identifiable risks or threats.

Development in Human Resources and Industrial Relations

Information as per Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 is not required to be given as no employees falls under it. The company continues to have cordial relations with all the employees.

Cautionary Statement

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.