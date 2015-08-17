Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
5.42
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-8.14
As % of sales
0
150.05
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0.52
Other costs
-0.08
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
5.73
Operating profit
-0.1
-3.05
OPM
0
-56.31
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0.69
Profit before tax
-0.1
-2.36
Taxes
0
-0.04
Tax rate
0
1.93
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-2.4
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-2.4
yoy growth (%)
-95.63
NPM
0
-44.42
