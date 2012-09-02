Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Annual Report together with the Audited statement of Accounts of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2012.

OVERVIEW

The company has accumulated losses of Rs. 2.86 Crores and has incurred losses in the financial year under review.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors expresses their inability to recommend dividend for the financial year 2011-12 due to loss incurred during the year.

ACCEPTANCE OF DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review.

PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES

There is no employee in the Company whose particulars are required to be given under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended.

DIRECTORS

Mr. Manohar Sharma, Mr. Chandra Prakash Talwar, Mr. Ajay Jain are appointed as Directors during the year.

Director who is liable to retire by rotation is eligible to be re-appointed.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILTY STATEMENT

The Board of directors of your Company states:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards has been followed.

2. That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of Company for that period.

3. That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 1956 safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors Certificate on the same has been enclosed to this Annual Report.

LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE COMPANY

There are several orders passed by SEBI against the Company details of which are given here in below

Date of Order Order No. Penalty / Action February 10, 2008 WTM/VKC/ID6/139/08 Prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing or associating with the securities market in any manner whatsoever for a period of 2 years April 23, 2009 WTM/KMA/60/04/2009 Ex- Parte Interim Order directing not to buy, sell or deal in the securities market in any manner till further direction. August 20, 2009 IVD/WOL/AO/DRK/ASC/E AD 3-45/2009 Imposed penalty of Rs. 5 lacs September 22, 2009 VSS/AO-144/2009 Imposed penalty of Rs. 2 lacs January 12, 2010 WTM/KMA/IVD/204/01/2010 Confirming the Ex-parte Interim order dated April 23, 2009 June 10, 2010 MC/AO-05/2010 Imposed penalty of Rs. 5 lacs

The company has defaulted in filing certain compliances at ROC.

AUDITORS

The Auditors M/s. Vishves A. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the company will retire at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Company has received intimation to the effect that their appointment, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 224(1 B) of the Companies Act, 1956.

AUDITORS REPORT

The observations of the auditors in their report are self-explanatory and therefore, in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for further comments.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the company during the year under review. Further during the year under review, the Company has neither earned nor used any foreign exchange.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their gratitude for the continuing support of Shareholders, bankers and Business associates at all levels.