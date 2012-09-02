Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Annual Report together with the Audited statement of Accounts of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2012.
OVERVIEW
The company has accumulated losses of Rs. 2.86 Crores and has incurred losses in the financial year under review.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors expresses their inability to recommend dividend for the financial year 2011-12 due to loss incurred during the year.
ACCEPTANCE OF DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review.
PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES
There is no employee in the Company whose particulars are required to be given under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended.
DIRECTORS
Mr. Manohar Sharma, Mr. Chandra Prakash Talwar, Mr. Ajay Jain are appointed as Directors during the year.
Director who is liable to retire by rotation is eligible to be re-appointed.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILTY STATEMENT
The Board of directors of your Company states:
1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards has been followed.
2. That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of Company for that period.
3. That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act, 1956 safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
4. That the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors Certificate on the same has been enclosed to this Annual Report.
LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE COMPANY
There are several orders passed by SEBI against the Company details of which are given here in below
|Date of Order
|Order No.
|Penalty / Action
|February 10, 2008
|WTM/VKC/ID6/139/08
|Prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing or associating with the securities market in any manner whatsoever for a period of 2 years
|April 23, 2009
|WTM/KMA/60/04/2009
|Ex- Parte Interim Order directing not to buy, sell or deal in the securities market in any manner till further direction.
|August 20, 2009
|IVD/WOL/AO/DRK/ASC/E AD 3-45/2009
|Imposed penalty of Rs. 5 lacs
|September 22, 2009
|VSS/AO-144/2009
|Imposed penalty of Rs. 2 lacs
|January 12, 2010
|WTM/KMA/IVD/204/01/2010
|Confirming the Ex-parte Interim order dated April 23, 2009
|June 10, 2010
|MC/AO-05/2010
|Imposed penalty of Rs. 5 lacs
The company has defaulted in filing certain compliances at ROC.
AUDITORS
The Auditors M/s. Vishves A. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the company will retire at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Company has received intimation to the effect that their appointment, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 224(1 B) of the Companies Act, 1956.
AUDITORS REPORT
The observations of the auditors in their report are self-explanatory and therefore, in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for further comments.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the company during the year under review. Further during the year under review, the Company has neither earned nor used any foreign exchange.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Your Directors place on record their gratitude for the continuing support of Shareholders, bankers and Business associates at all levels.
|BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|For Genus Commu-Trade Limited
|Place: Palanpur
|Date: 02/09/2012
|Chairman
