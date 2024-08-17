iifl-logo-icon 1
GFL Financials India Ltd Share Price

3.53
(0.00%)
Jan 18, 2018|11:51:50 AM

GFL Financials India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

3.53

Prev. Close

3.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

3.53

Day's Low

3.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.12

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GFL Financials India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

GFL Financials India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GFL Financials India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:30 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 99.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GFL Financials India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Net Worth

3.18

3.18

3.18

3.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

0.1

-0.2

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GFL Financials India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GFL Financials India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naresh N Shah

Independent Director

Alkaben A Jadhav

Independent Director

Dhaval R Jadhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GFL Financials India Ltd

Summary

GFL Financials (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the financial and investment services business. It primarily engages in the consultancy, share broking, and shares and derivatives trading activities. The company was formerly known as Goyal Financials (India) Limited. GFL Financials (India) Ltd. is based in Indore, India.
