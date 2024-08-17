Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹3.53
Prev. Close₹3.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹3.53
Day's Low₹3.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.12
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Net Worth
3.18
3.18
3.18
3.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
0.1
-0.2
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh N Shah
Independent Director
Alkaben A Jadhav
Independent Director
Dhaval R Jadhav
Summary
GFL Financials (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is engaged in the financial and investment services business. It primarily engages in the consultancy, share broking, and shares and derivatives trading activities. The company was formerly known as Goyal Financials (India) Limited. GFL Financials (India) Ltd. is based in Indore, India.
