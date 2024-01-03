GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.06
0.2
0.22
0.39
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.15
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
Working capital
-0.1
-1.39
0.25
0.1
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
-1.39
0.23
0.2
Capital expenditure
0
0.26
0
-0.06
Free cash flow
-0.22
-1.13
0.23
0.14
Equity raised
4.08
3.77
3.44
2.85
Investing
0
0
2.11
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.86
2.64
5.78
3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.