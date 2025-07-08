iifl-logo
GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:24 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.71%

Institutions: 0.70%

Non-Institutions: 72.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

17.8

17.8

17.8

17.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.09

2.04

1.89

1.72

Net Worth

19.89

19.84

19.69

19.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.71

25.12

10.2

9.22

yoy growth (%)

-65.29

146.16

10.57

6.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.33

-0.32

-0.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.06

0.2

0.22

0.39

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.15

-0.18

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

Working capital

-0.1

-1.39

0.25

0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.29

146.16

10.57

6.31

Op profit growth

-30.04

54.88

-32.36

-1,723.11

EBIT growth

-68.87

-10.63

-42.97

-5.96

Net profit growth

-69.12

-9.85

-42.97

2.91

No Record Found

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

739.35

75.141,05,241.46481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

223.55

66.5346,524.58264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

371.85

34.4323,254.17331.770.4727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

859.7

109.5218,783.62133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

783.85

133.0818,306.1657.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankit A Shah

Director

Vaibhav C Vora

Director

Navinchandra S Shah

Director

Ruchita Shah

Company Secretary

Brajesh Gupta

Registered Office

404 Cresent Royal,

Off Link Road Andheri West,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-22-61064301

Website: -

Email: cs@girresort.net

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd share price today?

The GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd?

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

