Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
17.8
17.8
17.8
17.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.09
2.04
1.89
1.72
Net Worth
19.89
19.84
19.69
19.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.71
25.12
10.2
9.22
yoy growth (%)
-65.29
146.16
10.57
6.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.33
-0.32
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.06
0.2
0.22
0.39
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.15
-0.18
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
Working capital
-0.1
-1.39
0.25
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.29
146.16
10.57
6.31
Op profit growth
-30.04
54.88
-32.36
-1,723.11
EBIT growth
-68.87
-10.63
-42.97
-5.96
Net profit growth
-69.12
-9.85
-42.97
2.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
739.35
|75.14
|1,05,241.46
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
223.55
|66.53
|46,524.58
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
371.85
|34.43
|23,254.17
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
859.7
|109.52
|18,783.62
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
783.85
|133.08
|18,306.16
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankit A Shah
Director
Vaibhav C Vora
Director
Navinchandra S Shah
Director
Ruchita Shah
Company Secretary
Brajesh Gupta
404 Cresent Royal,
Off Link Road Andheri West,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-61064301
Website: -
Email: cs@girresort.net
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 91-022-28594060
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Reports by GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd
