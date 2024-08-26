|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters:1.The Directors Report along with all necessary annexure thereof, for the FY 2023-2024;2.The day, date, time and venue for Annual General Meeting of the Company;3.Notice for Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company;4.To fix the date for book closure (Register of Member);5.To appoint Mr. Brajesh Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. ACS 33070), proprietor of M/s. Brajesh Gupta & Co. as Scrutinizer for conducting entire poll process for General Meeting of the Company;6.To authorize Managing Director, Executive Director or Company Secretary of the Company to be responsible for conducting AGM and the entire poll process; and GIR Natureview Resorts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024)
