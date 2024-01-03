Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.71
25.12
10.2
9.22
yoy growth (%)
-65.29
146.16
10.57
6.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.33
-0.32
-0.34
As % of sales
1.97
1.33
3.17
3.72
Other costs
-8.31
-24.45
-9.66
-8.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.35
97.34
94.71
92.83
Operating profit
0.23
0.33
0.21
0.31
OPM
2.67
1.32
2.1
3.44
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.15
-0.18
-0.18
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.02
0.19
0.26
Profit before tax
0.06
0.2
0.22
0.39
Taxes
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
Tax rate
-25.72
-25.1
-25.75
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.15
0.16
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.15
0.16
0.29
yoy growth (%)
-69.12
-9.85
-42.97
2.91
NPM
0.53
0.6
1.64
3.19
