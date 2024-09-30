GIR Natureview Resorts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024. GIR Natureview Resorts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)