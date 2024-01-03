GK Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
54.66
18.57
8.12
Net Worth
55.96
19.87
9.12
Minority Interest
Debt
62.47
42.61
24.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.75
0.62
0.6
Total Liabilities
119.18
63.1
34.1
Fixed Assets
10.74
5.98
6.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
98.67
52.95
24.36
Inventories
19.76
11.91
10.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
151.92
112.64
43.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.96
8.13
6.52
Sundry Creditors
-66.68
-76.97
-28.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-28.28
-2.75
-7.01
Cash
9.71
4.17
3.44
Total Assets
119.19
63.1
34.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.