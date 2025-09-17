No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.3
1.3
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
54.66
18.57
8.12
Net Worth
55.96
19.87
9.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
15,298.6
|120.49
|16,343.49
|24.47
|0.2
|685.37
|2,688.22
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
2,114.6
|86.06
|14,069.6
|38.39
|0.09
|167.6
|196.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
540.2
|38.37
|6,098.04
|44.66
|0.02
|1,253.86
|104.81
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
874.55
|100.29
|5,435.91
|15.69
|0
|114.4
|79.86
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,303.95
|38.92
|4,614
|25.53
|0.74
|169.42
|304.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
GOPAL KABRA
Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer
Mehul Ajit Shah
Non Executive Director
Navaniit Mandhaani
Independent Director
Chandra Iyengar
Independent Director
Susheel Bhandari
Independent Director
Pooja Pawan Chandak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jeevan Santoshkumar Innani
No.802 CTS No.97-A-1/57/2,
Suyog Center,
Maharashtra - 411037
Tel: +91 94221 86842
Website: http://www.gkenergy.in
Email: investors@gkenergy.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by GK Energy Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.