Glance Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.69
-1.23
-4.09
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
0.69
-1.23
-4.09
0.18
Capital expenditure
3.11
2.62
0
-0.12
Free cash flow
3.8
1.39
-4.09
0.05
Equity raised
30.43
25.29
26.73
25.95
Investing
2.35
-7.52
4.31
0.36
Financing
4.34
1.61
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.92
20.77
26.95
26.37
