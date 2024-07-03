iifl-logo-icon 1
Glance Finance Ltd Share Price

180.75
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open180.75
  • Day's High180.75
  • 52 Wk High217.95
  • Prev. Close184.4
  • Day's Low180.75
  • 52 Wk Low 77
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E14.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value188.61
  • EPS12.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.78
  • Div. Yield0
Glance Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

180.75

Prev. Close

184.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

180.75

Day's Low

180.75

52 Week's High

217.95

52 Week's Low

77

Book Value

188.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.78

P/E

14.36

EPS

12.84

Divi. Yield

0

Glance Finance Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Glance Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Glance Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.34%

Non-Promoter- 25.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Glance Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.28

2.28

2.28

2.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.1

22.81

21.87

17.92

Net Worth

36.38

25.09

24.15

20.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.69

-1.23

-4.09

0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Glance Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Glance Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vandana Girindrachandra Vasudeo

Non Executive Director

N S Karnavat

Independent Director

Prasan Bhandari

Whole Time Director

Narendra Arora

Whole-time Director

VAIBHAV NARENDRA KARNAVAT

Independent Director

Padam Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chirag Bhuptani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glance Finance Ltd

Summary

Glance Finance Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company and is engaged into Money Market Operations and other financial activities. The Company incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company was a partner in the partnership firm , M/s. Zenstar Impex through which it conducted the steel business. The said Partnership Firm was dissolved effective December 31, 2011. The Companys main objects is Non- banking Finance activities consisting mainly of investments and giving loans. It has allotted total resources into business of finance and investments in equity and equity-related instruments.The Company is engaged in financial services, including consultancy and advisory services as well as trading of securities, commodities, etc. Over the years it provided customized services to various business houses in diverse industries in India and abroad. During the year 2022-23, the Company has undertaken business activities such as Asset Leasing; Investment in Private and Public Market, Revenue Based Funding and Warehousing Services. It has increased Asset Leasing Activities, which offer high and stable returns with consistent cash flow.
Company FAQs

What is the Glance Finance Ltd share price today?

The Glance Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹180.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Glance Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glance Finance Ltd is ₹40.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Glance Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Glance Finance Ltd is 14.36 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Glance Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glance Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glance Finance Ltd is ₹77 and ₹217.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Glance Finance Ltd?

Glance Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.86%, 3 Years at 46.46%, 1 Year at 109.55%, 6 Month at 102.26%, 3 Month at 68.25% and 1 Month at -0.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Glance Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Glance Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.66 %

