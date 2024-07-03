SectorFinance
Open₹180.75
Prev. Close₹184.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹180.75
Day's Low₹180.75
52 Week's High₹217.95
52 Week's Low₹77
Book Value₹188.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.78
P/E14.36
EPS12.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.28
2.28
2.28
2.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.1
22.81
21.87
17.92
Net Worth
36.38
25.09
24.15
20.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.69
-1.23
-4.09
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vandana Girindrachandra Vasudeo
Non Executive Director
N S Karnavat
Independent Director
Prasan Bhandari
Whole Time Director
Narendra Arora
Whole-time Director
VAIBHAV NARENDRA KARNAVAT
Independent Director
Padam Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chirag Bhuptani
Reports by Glance Finance Ltd
Summary
Glance Finance Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company and is engaged into Money Market Operations and other financial activities. The Company incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company was a partner in the partnership firm , M/s. Zenstar Impex through which it conducted the steel business. The said Partnership Firm was dissolved effective December 31, 2011. The Companys main objects is Non- banking Finance activities consisting mainly of investments and giving loans. It has allotted total resources into business of finance and investments in equity and equity-related instruments.The Company is engaged in financial services, including consultancy and advisory services as well as trading of securities, commodities, etc. Over the years it provided customized services to various business houses in diverse industries in India and abroad. During the year 2022-23, the Company has undertaken business activities such as Asset Leasing; Investment in Private and Public Market, Revenue Based Funding and Warehousing Services. It has increased Asset Leasing Activities, which offer high and stable returns with consistent cash flow.
Read More
The Glance Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹180.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glance Finance Ltd is ₹40.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Glance Finance Ltd is 14.36 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glance Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glance Finance Ltd is ₹77 and ₹217.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Glance Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.86%, 3 Years at 46.46%, 1 Year at 109.55%, 6 Month at 102.26%, 3 Month at 68.25% and 1 Month at -0.14%.
