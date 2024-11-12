iifl-logo-icon 1
Glance Finance Ltd Board Meeting

160.25
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Glance Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and alf year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report obtained from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. The Directors report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Finalize the time date and venue of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Notice for convening of 30th Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. any other business with the permission of chair Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditor for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 27/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/01/2024 has been revised to 27/01/2024- Time changed from 11.15 a.m. to 02.30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 27, 2024 Cessation of Mr. Milind Hasmukh Gandhi (DIN: 01658439), as Non Executive, Independent Director of the Company, on completion of second term of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.01.2024)

