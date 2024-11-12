Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with limited review report obtained from the statutory auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and alf year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report obtained from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. The Directors report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Finalize the time date and venue of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Notice for convening of 30th Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

GLANCE FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. any other business with the permission of chair Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024