Dear Stakeholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present their 30thAnnual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with the audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Financial highlights for the year ended March 31, 2024 are summarized below:

(Rs. in Lacs)

PARTICULARS 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 2,323.15 820.75 Other Income 0.35 7.61 Total Revenue 2,323.50 828.36 Profit before Depreciation & Tax (PBDT) 943.07 403.82 Less: Depreciation 610.78 436.01 Profit before Taxation 332.29 (32.19) Less: Current Tax 200.91 20.97 Less/(Add): Deferred Tax (61.00) (23.77) Less/(Add): Earlier years adjustments (1.70) - Net Profit after Tax 194.08 (29.39) Other Comprehensive Income 935.10 123.05 Total Comprehensive Income 1,129.17 93.66

2. OPERATIONS

During the year under review, your Company has profit after tax of 194.08 lacs as against loss after tax of (29.39) lacs during the previous year. During the year under review, the company has undertaken following business activities:

1. Investment in Private and Public Market 2. Assets leasing 3. Revenue Based Funding

3. SHARE CAPITAL

As at March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is 3,50,00,000 divided into 31,00,000 equity shares of 10/- each and 40,000 Preference Shares of 100/ - each.

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 is 2,27,52,000 divided into 22,75,200 equity shares of 10/- each.

4. DIVIDEND

Due to conservation of resources for future expansion your Directors have not recommended any dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year under review. Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall formulate a dividend distribution policy. The Company is outside the purview of top one thousand listed entities. In view of this formulation of a dividend distribution policy is not applicable to the Company.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review your Company has transferred 38.82 lacs to the Statutory Reserve fund as required pursuant to Section 45-IC of the RBI Act, 1934.

During the year under review the Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to General reserves and have decided to transfer 194.08 lacs to retained earnings for the FY 2023-24.

During the year under review the realized gain of 403.84 Lakhs on FVTOCI have been transferred to retained earnings.

The closing balance of retained earnings of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, after all appropriation and adjustments, was 2,279.21 lacs.

6. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Mr. Padam Jain (DIN: 00310513) was appointed as an Additional Independent Director with effect from August 08, 2023 and his appointment as an Independent Director for a term of 5 consecutive years with effect from August 08, 2023 was approved by the shareholders in the 29th AGM held on September 23, 2023.

Mrs. Vandana Vasudeo (DIN: 00006899) was re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company at the AGM, held on September 23, 2023 for a second term of 5 consecutive years from November 05, 2023 to November 04, 2028.

Mr. Milind Hasmukh Gandhi (DIN: 01658439) ceased to be Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company, on completion of second term of 5 (five) years with effect from March 31, 2024.

Mr. Prasan Bhandari (DIN: 08602274) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company at the AGM, held on September 25, 2020 for a tenure of 5 years from November 07, 2019 to November 06, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act read with relevant rules made thereunder, an independent director can hold the office for a term of up to 5 consecutive years on the Board of a company, but is eligible for re-appointment on passing of a special resolution by the company, based on the report of evaluation of performance for another term of up to 5 years No independent director can hold office for more than two consecutive terms.

Further to the aforesaid and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company ("NRC"), the Board at its Meeting held on July 22, 2024 has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Prasan Bhandari (DIN: 08602274) as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years from November 07, 2024 to November 06, 2029, subject to the approval of the Members by way of a special resolution.

The NRC identifies and ascertains the integrity, professional qualification, areas of expertise and experience of the person, who is proposed to be appointed as a director and appropriate recommendation is made to the Board with respect to his / her appointment to maintain balance, ensure effective functioning of the Board and ensure orderly succession planning. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold highest standards of integrity.

During the year, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Company.

7. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

Section 152 of the Act provides that unless the Articles of Association provide for retirement of all directors at every AGM, not less than two-third of the total number of directors of a public company (excluding the Independent Directors) shall be persons whose period of office is liable to determination by retirement of directors by rotation, of which one-third are liable to retire by rotation. Accordingly, Mr. Vaibhav Narendra Karnavat (DIN: 01983232) is retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

8. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not employed any individual whose remuneration falls within the purview of the limits prescribed under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are in Annexure ‘C.

9. BOARD & COMMITTEE MEETINGS

a) Board Meetings

During the financial year 2023-24, Four (4) Board Meetings were held. The Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this report, contains the details of the meetings of the Board.

b) Committees

Pursuant to Section 177 and 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and in accordance with SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has constituted five Committees, namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

All details pertaining to the composition of the Board and its committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

10. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual directors to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

11. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S)

The Company has received following declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that a) They meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules issued thereunder, as well as of Regulation 16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. b) In terms of Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors data bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs at Manesar. c) In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, they are not aware of any circumstances or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

The independent directors have also complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act and Code of Conduct for Directors and senior management personnel. In the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and they hold highest standards of integrity.

The Independent Directors of your Company have registered on the Independent Directors Databank pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable rules thereunder ("Act"). The Independent Directors, as on March 31, 2024, have informed the Company, that they have either claimed exemption or passed the online proficiency test prescribed under the Act.

12. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Companys policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on Companys website at the link www.glancefinance.in.

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, 2015 is annexed herewith as "Annexure B".

14. AUDITORS

i) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. JMT & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104167W), were appointed as Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years i.e. up to AGM to be held in the year 2026, at the AGM held on September 15, 2021. The Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

Auditors Report:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors, in their report. The Auditors have not reported any frauds.

ii) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

As per Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, as amended, the Company has appointed M/s Shivhari Jalan & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of your Company for the financial year 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit Report:

As required by Section 204 of the Act, 2013, the Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24 is given by M/s Shivhari Jalan & Co., practicing Company Secretary for auditing the Secretarial and related records is attached herewith as "Annexure A" to the Boards Report.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors, in their report.

iii) COST AUDITOR:

Appointment of cost auditors is not applicable to company.

15. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

M/s. M. R. Sharma & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai is appointed as the Internal Auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Based on the report of Internal Audit function, corrective action are undertaken in the respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

16. VIGIL MECHANISM AND REPORTING OF FRAUDS

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and oversees through the Audit Committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of Employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of Companys employees and the Company. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available on Companys website https:// www.glancefinance.in.

17. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has laid down the procedures to inform to the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures and the Board has formulated Risk management policy to ensure that the Board, its Audit Committee and its Executive Management should collectively identify the risks impacting the Companys business and document their process of risk identification, risk minimization, risk optimization as a part of a Risk Management Policy/ strategy.

The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, Credit Risk, Foreign Exchange and Interest Risk, Competition, Business Risk, Technology Obsolescence, Investments, Retention of Talent and Expansion of Facilities etc. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, legal risk, etc. The Board reviews the risk trend, exposure and potential impact analysis and prepares risk mitigation plans, if necessary. Details of the Risk management Policy have been uploaded on the website of the Company.

18. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at https:// www.glancefinance.in.

19. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL

POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company have occurred between the end of the Financial year of the Company to which the Financial Statement relate and the date of this Report.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The particulars of loans given and investments made as at 31.03.2024 have been disclosed in the financial statements. There are no guarantees given by the Company as at 31.03.2024.

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. These transactions with related parties during the financial year 2023-24 were not material within the meaning and scope of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013. Materiality w.r.t Transactions with Related Parties: The Transactions with Related Parties, if any are identified as material based on policy of materiality defined by Board of Directors. Any transaction which is likely to exceed/ exceeds 10% of previous years Turnover of the Company during the current financial year is considered as Material by the Board of Directors. Thus the information pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company.

22. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, and accordingly, the Corporate Governance Report and the requisite Certificate from M/s Shivhari Jalan & Co., the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance forms a part of this Report. Corporate Governance report is attached herewith as "Annexure D" to the Boards Report.

23. GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

2. The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

3. The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme

during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

4. During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

5. No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have an impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

6. No Significant orders have been passed by the Regulators, Courts, Tribunals impacting going concern status and status of companys operations in future.

7. During the year under review there are no shares in the demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account of the Company.

8. There are no details to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Companies Act, 2013 as there has been no such fraud reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. During the year under review, there were no instance of one-time settlement with banks or financial institutions and hence the differences in valuation as enumerated under Rule 8(5)(xii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, do not arise

10. During the Financial year no application has been made and no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

24. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

In terms of Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, we report that, during the financial year 2023-24, no case has been reported under the said act.

25. (a) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Your Company has directed its efforts to reduce energy costs by way of optimum utilization of electricity in its day to day activities. Your Company adopts modern technology in its day to day activities with a view of optimization of energy and other natural resources.

(b) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

There was no foreign exchange inflow or outflow during the year under review.

26. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Provisions of Section 134(3)(o) and Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility do not apply to the company for the period under review.

27. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:-

(a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) Such accounting policies as mentioned in the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) Directors has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and operating effectively;

(f) Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

28. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall provide Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The Company is outside the purview of top one thousand listed entities. In view of this Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable.

29. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Your Company has established well defined familiarization and induction program. Further, at the time of the appointment of an Independent Director, the Company issues a Letter of appointment outlining his / her role, function, duties and responsibilities.

30. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Your Company has in place a Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider, which lays down the process for trading in securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and to regulate, monitor and report trading by the employees of the Company either on his/her own behalf or on behalf of any other person, on the basis of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The aforementioned amended Code, as amended, is available on the website of the Company.

31. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable and not required by the Company.

32. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investors Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules,

2016 and all the applicable amendments and re-enactments made thereunder, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred by the company in the name of Investor Education and Protection Fund. During the year under review, the Company was not required to transfer any unpaid dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund and Equity Shares to the demat account of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

Details of Nodal Officer are displayed on the Companys website at: https://glancefinance.in/investors/

33. SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATES/JOINT VENTURES

The Company has no subsidiary/Joint ventures/Associate Companies as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

34. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2024-25 to BSE Ltd where the Companys Shares are listed.

35. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

36. STATEMENT ON COMPLIANCES OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Board of Directors have complied with applicable Secretarial Standards as specified u/s. 118 of Companies Act, 2013.

37. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There were no orders passed by any Regulator or Court during the year.

38. DISCLOSURE AS REQUIRED UNDER CLAUSE 5A TO PARA A OF PART A OF

SCHEDULE III OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015:

The Company or the shareholders, promoters, promoter group entities, related parties, directors, key managerial personnel, employees of the listed entity or of its holding, subsidiary or associate company has not entered into agreements among themselves or with a third party, or solely or jointly, which, either directly or indirectly or potentially or whose purpose and effect is to, impact the management or control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the support received by the Company from the Banks, Government Agencies/ organizations and employees of your Company.

Your Directors also acknowledge with thanks the faith reposed by the Investors in the Company and look forward to their continued support for times to come.

By order of the Board of Directors, For Glance Finance Limited

Narendra Karnavat Narendra Arora Director Wholetime Director (DIN: 00027130) (DIN: 03586182)