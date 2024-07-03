iifl-logo-icon 1
Glance Finance Ltd Company Summary

Jan 13, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Glance Finance Ltd Summary

Glance Finance Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company and is engaged into Money Market Operations and other financial activities. The Company incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 21, 1994 and got converted into a Public Limited Company on September 28, 1994 through Shareholder Resolution. The Company was a partner in the partnership firm , M/s. Zenstar Impex through which it conducted the steel business. The said Partnership Firm was dissolved effective December 31, 2011. The Companys main objects is Non- banking Finance activities consisting mainly of investments and giving loans. It has allotted total resources into business of finance and investments in equity and equity-related instruments.The Company is engaged in financial services, including consultancy and advisory services as well as trading of securities, commodities, etc. Over the years it provided customized services to various business houses in diverse industries in India and abroad. During the year 2022-23, the Company has undertaken business activities such as Asset Leasing; Investment in Private and Public Market, Revenue Based Funding and Warehousing Services. It has increased Asset Leasing Activities, which offer high and stable returns with consistent cash flow.

