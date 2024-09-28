|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|The 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 28th day of September,2024. Proceeding/ outcome of 6th Annual General meeting held on 28th september, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.