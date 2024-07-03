SectorTrading
Open₹7.22
Prev. Close₹6.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹7.22
Day's Low₹7.22
52 Week's High₹7.22
52 Week's Low₹2.71
Book Value₹9.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.23
P/E90.25
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
10.02
10.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.16
-0.24
-0.18
-0.17
Net Worth
9.86
9.78
9.84
9.85
Minority Interest
Revenue
24.28
5.15
34.64
yoy growth (%)
371.49
-85.13
Raw materials
-23.96
-5.04
-33.38
As % of sales
98.68
97.98
96.34
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.02
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
Working capital
-0.02
0.63
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
371.49
-85.13
Op profit growth
-98.51
-382.59
EBIT growth
-98.12
-58.71
Net profit growth
-55.19
104.19
Managing Director & CFO
Amit Gupta
Whole-time Director
Arun Gupta
Non Executive Director
Pushpa Gupta
Independent Director
Ankit Rastogi
Independent Director
Kapil Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arjun Dingra
Non Executive Director
Ajay Maruda
Executive Director
Jagdip Panachand Vora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gleam Fabmat Ltd
Summary
Gleam Fabmat Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 21, 2018 in Delhi. Further, pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated September 15, 2018, the Company acquired the business of M/s. J.P. Metals, a proprietorship concern of one of the Promoter Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta. The Company currently trades in aluminium products such as Aluminium Sheets, Aluminium Coils, Rivets etc and textiles products. The Company is promoted by Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta and his sons Mr. Amit Gupta and Mr. Arun Gupta who together have industry experience of many years and possess rich business intellect in the trading circles of Delhi as they have been in trading segment through proprietorship. The Company started its first commercial operation in 2018-19. The Company plans to leverage its promoter networks in the Trading community of Delhi and it has expanded verticals by venturing into Fabric segment in Delhi.In February 2019, the Company made a Public Issue of 31,20,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 3.12 Crore.
The Gleam Fabmat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is 90.25 and 0.73 as of 10 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gleam Fabmat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹7.22 as of 10 Sep ‘24
Gleam Fabmat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.50%, 3 Years at 58.59%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 166.42% and 1 Month at 102.35%.
