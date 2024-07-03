Summary

Gleam Fabmat Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 21, 2018 in Delhi. Further, pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated September 15, 2018, the Company acquired the business of M/s. J.P. Metals, a proprietorship concern of one of the Promoter Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta. The Company currently trades in aluminium products such as Aluminium Sheets, Aluminium Coils, Rivets etc and textiles products. The Company is promoted by Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta and his sons Mr. Amit Gupta and Mr. Arun Gupta who together have industry experience of many years and possess rich business intellect in the trading circles of Delhi as they have been in trading segment through proprietorship. The Company started its first commercial operation in 2018-19. The Company plans to leverage its promoter networks in the Trading community of Delhi and it has expanded verticals by venturing into Fabric segment in Delhi.In February 2019, the Company made a Public Issue of 31,20,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 3.12 Crore.

Read More