Gleam Fabmat Ltd Share Price

7.22
(4.94%)
Sep 10, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.22
  • Day's High7.22
  • 52 Wk High7.22
  • Prev. Close6.88
  • Day's Low7.22
  • 52 Wk Low 2.71
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E90.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.84
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gleam Fabmat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.22

Prev. Close

6.88

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

7.22

Day's Low

7.22

52 Week's High

7.22

52 Week's Low

2.71

Book Value

9.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.23

P/E

90.25

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Gleam Fabmat Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gleam Fabmat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gleam Fabmat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.84%

Non-Promoter- 27.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gleam Fabmat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

10.02

10.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.16

-0.24

-0.18

-0.17

Net Worth

9.86

9.78

9.84

9.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

24.28

5.15

34.64

yoy growth (%)

371.49

-85.13

Raw materials

-23.96

-5.04

-33.38

As % of sales

98.68

97.98

96.34

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

Working capital

-0.02

0.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

371.49

-85.13

Op profit growth

-98.51

-382.59

EBIT growth

-98.12

-58.71

Net profit growth

-55.19

104.19

No Record Found

Gleam Fabmat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,173.3

125.663,59,430.95602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

692

48.7324,512.09165.410.47732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

891.7

283.8819,250.1316.760.17259.9565.65

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

182

13.8414,435.46155.673.3610,301.5946.35

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

423.55

109.4214,038.8934.790498.434.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gleam Fabmat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Amit Gupta

Whole-time Director

Arun Gupta

Non Executive Director

Pushpa Gupta

Independent Director

Ankit Rastogi

Independent Director

Kapil Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arjun Dingra

Non Executive Director

Ajay Maruda

Executive Director

Jagdip Panachand Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gleam Fabmat Ltd

Summary

Gleam Fabmat Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 21, 2018 in Delhi. Further, pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated September 15, 2018, the Company acquired the business of M/s. J.P. Metals, a proprietorship concern of one of the Promoter Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta. The Company currently trades in aluminium products such as Aluminium Sheets, Aluminium Coils, Rivets etc and textiles products. The Company is promoted by Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta and his sons Mr. Amit Gupta and Mr. Arun Gupta who together have industry experience of many years and possess rich business intellect in the trading circles of Delhi as they have been in trading segment through proprietorship. The Company started its first commercial operation in 2018-19. The Company plans to leverage its promoter networks in the Trading community of Delhi and it has expanded verticals by venturing into Fabric segment in Delhi.In February 2019, the Company made a Public Issue of 31,20,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 3.12 Crore.
Company FAQs

What is the Gleam Fabmat Ltd share price today?

The Gleam Fabmat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gleam Fabmat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gleam Fabmat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is 90.25 and 0.73 as of 10 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gleam Fabmat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gleam Fabmat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹7.22 as of 10 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gleam Fabmat Ltd?

Gleam Fabmat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.50%, 3 Years at 58.59%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 166.42% and 1 Month at 102.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gleam Fabmat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gleam Fabmat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.15 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

