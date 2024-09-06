Gleam Fabmat Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Companys growth and strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward-looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise.

Opportunities and Threats

Our Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates.

We believe that the principal factors affecting competition in our business include client relationships reputation, the abilities of employess, market focus and the liquidity on the Balance Sheet.

We believe that relations are of key importance and hence our focus on delegating debt syndication services to small and Medium Enterprises that will enable us to generate future revenue and also open up possibilities for new business through cross references. This will enhance our ability to effectively compete with our competitors and create niche for us in the market.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance

During the year under review, Company operations are focused in two primary Business Segments; (1) Trading in aluminum and allied metal products (2) Trading in textiles products Trading in aluminum and allied metal products have major contribution towards total Revenue.

Outlook

The presence of a stable government at the Centre will be a major catalyst in taking major decisions which would push forward the pace of reforms and thereby directly improving the macro-economic environment. It is now being forecasted that in the near future, the Indian economy will become the fastest growing emerging market.

The rising demand for electric vehicles and OEM manufactures is also supporting the growth of the market. Also, 2021 is expected to see a rush of foreign direct investments (FDI) coming into India supported by FII inflows, thanks to liberalizing the defense, insurance and construction sectors. It is expected that Governments major structural/economic liberalization policies will be reflected in 2021 Union Finance Budget and the same is expected to further boost the industry sentiments.

Looking at the Indian economy the company has plans to diversify its business in future.

Adequacy of Internal Control System

The Company has adequate internal control systems for the business processes in respect of all operations, financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations etc. The management information system forms an effective and sound tool for monitoring and controlling all operating parameters. Regular internal audits ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively. The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy of internal controls on regular basis.

Risks and areas of concern

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Company has carried out the internal audit in-house and has ensure that recording and reporting are adequate and proper, the internal controls exist in the system and that sufficient measures are taken to update the internal control system. The system also ensures that all transaction are appropriately authorised, recorded and reported. Exercises for safeguarding assets and protection against unauthorised use are undertaken from time to time. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective. All these measures are continuously reviewed by the management and as and when necessary improvements are affected.

Human Resources Development/Industrial Relations

Human resources are valuable assets for any organization. The employees of the Company have extended a very productive cooperation in the efforts of the management to carrying the Company to greater heights. The Company is giving emphasis to upgrade the skills of its human resources and continuous training down the line is a normal feature in the Company to upgrade the skills and knowledge of the employees of the Company.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance.

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India.

Cautionary Statement

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.

For & on behalf of Gleam Fabmat Limited Sd/- Sd/- Amit Gupta Arun Gupta Managing Director and CFO Whole Time Director Date: 06.09.2024 DIN: 03038181 DIN: 05123174 Place: New Delhi

CHAIRMANS DECLARATION ON CODE OF CONDUCT

To, The Board,

GLEAM FABMAT LIMITED,

Office Flat No.1111-A,

11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building21,

Barakhamba Road,

New Delhi-110001 India.

This is to certify that the Company has laid down a Code of Conduct (the Code) for all Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company and a copy of the Code is put on the website of the Company viz www.gflaluminum.in

It is further confirmed that all Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel, as approved by the Board, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.