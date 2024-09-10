Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,173.3
|125.66
|3,59,430.95
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
692
|48.73
|24,512.09
|165.41
|0.47
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
891.7
|283.88
|19,250.13
|16.76
|0.17
|259.95
|65.65
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
182
|13.84
|14,435.46
|155.67
|3.36
|10,301.59
|46.35
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
423.55
|109.42
|14,038.89
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
