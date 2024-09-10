iifl-logo-icon 1
Gleam Fabmat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.22
(4.94%)
Sep 10, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

24.28

5.15

34.64

yoy growth (%)

371.49

-85.13

Raw materials

-23.96

-5.04

-33.38

As % of sales

98.68

97.98

96.34

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.02

As % of sales

0.3

1.13

0.07

Other costs

-0.25

-1.06

-0.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.06

20.71

2.53

Operating profit

-0.01

-1.02

0.36

OPM

-0.06

-19.83

1.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

Interest expense

-7.9

-0.17

-0.36

Other income

0.02

1.17

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

-0.02

Taxes

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

Tax rate

-1,625.99

184.12

42.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.08

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.08

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-55.19

104.19

NPM

-0.15

-1.67

-0.12

