|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
24.28
5.15
34.64
yoy growth (%)
371.49
-85.13
Raw materials
-23.96
-5.04
-33.38
As % of sales
98.68
97.98
96.34
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.02
As % of sales
0.3
1.13
0.07
Other costs
-0.25
-1.06
-0.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.06
20.71
2.53
Operating profit
-0.01
-1.02
0.36
OPM
-0.06
-19.83
1.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
-7.9
-0.17
-0.36
Other income
0.02
1.17
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
-0.02
Taxes
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
Tax rate
-1,625.99
184.12
42.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.08
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.08
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-55.19
104.19
NPM
-0.15
-1.67
-0.12
