Gleam Fabmat Ltd Board Meeting

Sep 10, 2024

Gleam Fabmat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
Gleam Fabmat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Gleam Fabmat Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 to approve the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 25th May, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company situated at Office Flat No.1111-A, 11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building 21, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi- 110001 have considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the Half and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
With Reference to the subject captioned above, we are hereby informing Mr. Mujjamil Jakirhusen Ansari ,Accountant be and is hereby appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. As per captioned subject, we are hereby informing that Mr .Mujjamil Jakirhusen Ansari be and is hereby appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Dear Sir/Madam, As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company Gleam Fabmat Limited at their Meeting held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at the registered office of the company at Flat No.1111-A, 11th Floor, Indra Prakash Building 21, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, India, has considered and approved the following matters: The appointment of Mr. Mujjamil Jakirhusen Ansari, Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24;
Board Meeting3 Nov 202327 Oct 2023
Gleam Fabmat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting for the half year ended 30th September, 2023 along with Limited Review Report Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)

