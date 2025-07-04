Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.03
1.03
1.03
Preference Capital
4.71
4.71
4.71
Reserves
39.17
30.68
17.79
Net Worth
44.91
36.42
23.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,259.35
|52
|11,430.3
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,114.15
|28.2
|9,558.16
|73.63
|0.29
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
240.7
|36.69
|7,697.31
|63.7
|2.82
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
816.3
|16.38
|5,281.25
|96.61
|0.86
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
610.4
|20.55
|4,407.79
|71.21
|0.49
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Lalit Agrawal.
Managing Director
Nikhil Agrawal
Whole Time Director
Niyati Seksaria
Independent Director
Manoj Baid
Independent Director
Chandan Sengupta
Independent Director
Prashant Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shikha Sureka
Rajveena 2nd Flr 50A Block-C,
New Alipore,
West Bengal - 700053
Tel: +91 98747 75191
Website: http://www.glen-india.com
Email: info@glen-india.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by GLEN Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.