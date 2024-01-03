Globtier Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,097.4
|23.11
|11,20,666.43
|12,552
|4.07
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,495.85
|23.98
|6,21,431.48
|6,114
|2.87
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,496.35
|32.03
|4,06,059.28
|2,888
|4.01
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
250.9
|21.67
|2,63,023.09
|3,696.1
|2.39
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,181.55
|33.12
|1,53,589.83
|1,297.4
|1.25
|9,421.1
|736.59
No Record Found
