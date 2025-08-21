No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,097.4
|23.11
|11,20,666.43
|12,552
|4.07
|52,788
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,495.85
|23.98
|6,21,431.48
|6,114
|2.87
|35,275
|203.74
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,496.35
|32.03
|4,06,059.28
|2,888
|4.01
|13,073
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
250.9
|21.67
|2,63,023.09
|3,696.1
|2.39
|17,195.4
|60
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,181.55
|33.12
|1,53,589.83
|1,297.4
|1.25
|9,421.1
|736.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
B-67 3rd Floor Sector 67,
Gautam Buddha Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 201301
Tel: +91 120 3129 384
Website: http://www.globtierinfotech.com
Email: ipo@globtierinfotech.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Globtier Infotech Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.