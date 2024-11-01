Gold Rock Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.79
0.79
0.79
0.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
133.85
104.24
94.91
84.6
Net Worth
134.64
105.03
95.7
85.39
Minority Interest
Debt
1.13
0.89
6.29
8.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
135.79
105.92
101.99
94.12
Fixed Assets
1.4
1.09
2.81
2.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
101.87
71.32
59.61
48.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.04
0.08
Networking Capital
-4.24
-1
-0.71
0.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.62
0.7
0.79
0.71
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.25
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.86
-1.7
-1.25
-0.26
Cash
36.1
33.91
39.65
33.43
Total Assets
135.13
105.32
101.4
84.96
