Gold Rock Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

11.57
(4.99%)
Nov 1, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.79

0.79

0.79

0.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

133.85

104.24

94.91

84.6

Net Worth

134.64

105.03

95.7

85.39

Minority Interest

Debt

1.13

0.89

6.29

8.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

135.79

105.92

101.99

94.12

Fixed Assets

1.4

1.09

2.81

2.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

101.87

71.32

59.61

48.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.04

0.08

Networking Capital

-4.24

-1

-0.71

0.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.62

0.7

0.79

0.71

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.25

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.86

-1.7

-1.25

-0.26

Cash

36.1

33.91

39.65

33.43

Total Assets

135.13

105.32

101.4

84.96

