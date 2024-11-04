Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹11.57
Prev. Close₹11.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.57
Day's Low₹11.57
52 Week's High₹11.57
52 Week's Low₹11.57
Book Value₹2,088.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.91
P/E0.12
EPS96.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.79
0.79
0.79
0.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
133.85
104.24
94.91
84.6
Net Worth
134.64
105.03
95.7
85.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.36
24.43
-2.59
-2.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.6
3.85
3.31
5.46
7.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.6
3.85
3.31
5.46
7.6
Other Operating Income
0.06
2.85
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.11
-0.11
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,577.45
|29.63
|4,03,211.21
|5,613.71
|0.55
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,580.05
|161.85
|2,51,442.35
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.3
|392.11
|2,06,767.63
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
149.3
|30.8
|2,00,470.88
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
495.15
|10.45
|1,63,058.03
|4,370.44
|2.73
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S C Aythora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Komal Mundhraas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Solanki
Managing Director
Alok Mukherjee
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gold Rock Investments Limited is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of core Investment Company. Incorporated on February 02, 1978, the Companys activities primarily comprise of investing in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. The Company is incorporated mainly to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote, form or acquire, any company to pursue the business as empowered by the Memorandum of Association and to give or take loans, guarantees, collateral, and to obtain or provide securities to any other company or companies, institutions, whether or not promoted by this company.
The Gold Rock Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is ₹0.91 Cr. as of 01 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is 0.12 and 0.01 as of 01 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gold Rock Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is ₹11.57 and ₹11.57 as of 01 Nov ‘24
Gold Rock Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.96%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
