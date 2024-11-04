iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gold Rock Investments Ltd Share Price

11.57
(4.99%)
Nov 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.57
  • Day's High11.57
  • 52 Wk High11.57
  • Prev. Close11.02
  • Day's Low11.57
  • 52 Wk Low 11.57
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,088.7
  • EPS96.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gold Rock Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.57

Prev. Close

11.02

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.57

Day's Low

11.57

52 Week's High

11.57

52 Week's Low

11.57

Book Value

2,088.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.91

P/E

0.12

EPS

96.23

Divi. Yield

0

Gold Rock Investments Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gold Rock Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gold Rock Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.58%

Non-Promoter- 27.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gold Rock Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.79

0.79

0.79

0.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

133.85

104.24

94.91

84.6

Net Worth

134.64

105.03

95.7

85.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.36

24.43

-2.59

-2.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.6

3.85

3.31

5.46

7.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.6

3.85

3.31

5.46

7.6

Other Operating Income

0.06

2.85

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.11

-0.11

0.07

View Annually Results

Gold Rock Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,577.45

29.634,03,211.215,613.710.5514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,580.05

161.852,51,442.35907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.3

392.112,06,767.63304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

149.3

30.82,00,470.881,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

495.15

10.451,63,058.034,370.442.7313,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gold Rock Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S C Aythora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Komal Mundhraas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Solanki

Managing Director

Alok Mukherjee

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gold Rock Investments Ltd

Summary

Gold Rock Investments Limited is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of core Investment Company. Incorporated on February 02, 1978, the Companys activities primarily comprise of investing in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. The Company is incorporated mainly to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote, form or acquire, any company to pursue the business as empowered by the Memorandum of Association and to give or take loans, guarantees, collateral, and to obtain or provide securities to any other company or companies, institutions, whether or not promoted by this company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gold Rock Investments Ltd share price today?

The Gold Rock Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gold Rock Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is ₹0.91 Cr. as of 01 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gold Rock Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is 0.12 and 0.01 as of 01 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gold Rock Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gold Rock Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is ₹11.57 and ₹11.57 as of 01 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gold Rock Investments Ltd?

Gold Rock Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.96%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gold Rock Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gold Rock Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gold Rock Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.