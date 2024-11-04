iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gold Rock Investments Ltd Company Summary

11.57
(4.99%)
Nov 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Gold Rock Investments Ltd Summary

Gold Rock Investments Limited is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of core Investment Company. Incorporated on February 02, 1978, the Companys activities primarily comprise of investing in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. The Company is incorporated mainly to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote, form or acquire, any company to pursue the business as empowered by the Memorandum of Association and to give or take loans, guarantees, collateral, and to obtain or provide securities to any other company or companies, institutions, whether or not promoted by this company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.