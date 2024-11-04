Gold Rock Investments Ltd Summary

Gold Rock Investments Limited is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the category of core Investment Company. Incorporated on February 02, 1978, the Companys activities primarily comprise of investing in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. The Company is incorporated mainly to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote, form or acquire, any company to pursue the business as empowered by the Memorandum of Association and to give or take loans, guarantees, collateral, and to obtain or provide securities to any other company or companies, institutions, whether or not promoted by this company.