Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GOLD ROCK INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business:- 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and limited review report of the auditor for the period of quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

GOLD ROCK INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date and venue of the Annual General Meeting 2. To approve Notice of Annual General Meeting and Boards Report 3. To fix date of Book Closure 4. Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the Meeting Kindly take the above on record. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. September 05, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved following:1)Notice of the 46th AGM of the members of Company for the financial year 2023-24 shall be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at Rohit Chamber, Ground Floor, Janmabhoomi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai-400001; 2)Boards Report & its annexures along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; 3)Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday September 24, 2024 to Monday September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM; 4)Appointment of Ms. Mitraja M Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountant in Practice to act as a Scrutinizer for e-voting for the forthcoming 46th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GOLD ROCK INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and limited review report of the auditor for the period ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

GOLD ROCK INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 and Auditor Report of the auditor for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. Re-appointment of Neeta Bansal Proprietor of M/a Neeta Bansal and Associates (formally knowns as Neeta Gupta) Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 Re-appointment of Neha Anup Poddar Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024