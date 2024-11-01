Gold Rock Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.36
24.43
-2.59
-2.39
Other operating items
Operating
2.36
24.43
-2.59
-2.39
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.37
24.43
-2.59
-2.39
Equity raised
154.9
139.67
115.15
93.98
Investing
12.29
-23.41
27.54
0.01
Financing
8.95
0.32
0.02
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
178.51
141.01
140.12
91.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.