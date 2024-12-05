Dear Shareholders,

Your directors here by present the 40th Annual Report on business and operations of the Company together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Summary of the Companys financial performance for F.Y. 2023-24 as compared to the previous financial year is given below: Amount in lakhs

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Total Income 6.46 30.84 Total Expenses 179.50 42.75 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (147.82) (11.91) Tax Expense - - Profit for the period (147,82) (11.91)) Earnings per share (Basic) (0.99) (0.08)

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR:

The Company is primarily engaged in business of payment gateway services. The service charge on payment gateway transactions is the key income generator, likely linked to transaction volumes processed through the platform the above-mentioned business was performed during the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the financial year position and profits, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 14,87,00,000/-divided into 1,48,70,000 equity shares of RslO/- each. There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the year.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

FIXED DEPOSIT:

Your Company is a Non-deposit taking Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with RBI, as defined under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934. Hence Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee and security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are as follows:

Particulars Opening Balance (in Lakhs) During the Year Closing Balance Aesthetic Decor NIL 2.2 2.2 Aggarwal Impex NIL 5 5 Bahar Traders 69.55 NIL 69.55 Global Payment NIL 2.9 2.9 Manoj B Punamiya 102.5 NIL 102.5 Neha Kagreti NIL 3.5 3.5 Niraj Variava NIL 0.36 0.36 Rakesh Sharma 6.62 3.0 3.62 Sanskrut Jewel Resi 14.95 8.7 6.23 Sunil Kumar Singh 4.06 1.4 5.46 Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. 1151.93 27 1124.93 TOTAL 1349.61 54.06 1326.25

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors Report.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS:

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or companys operations in future.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of the Company comprises (5) Directors viz., two (2} executive directors, three (3) nonexecutive independent directors including (2) women directors.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

MR. Jaspal Singh sidhu (DIN: 01794747) was appointed on 05.12.2024 as an Additional Director of the Company and are hereby appointed as an Executive Director of the Company to hold office for five consecutive years for a term up to 04.12.2029

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the applicable provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Mr. LALIT SINGH (DIN: 07282811) an executive director of the Company, being longest In office since their last appointment, retires by rotation at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. Being eligible, Mr. Singh offered themselves for re-appointment as a director. A resolution seeking their re-appointment along with the brief particulars as required under the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Regulation 36 of theSEBI Listing Regulations forms part of the Notice convening the 40th AGM of the Company. None of the Directors is disqualified from being appointed as Director, pursuant to Section 164 of the Act or under any other applicable laws.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The independent directors of the Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, have submitted their declaration confirming that each of them meets the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Act read with rules made thereunder and the SEBI Listing Regulations and that they continue to comply with the Code of Conduct laid down under Schedule IV to the Act. They havealso confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties independently. Further, in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the independent directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Accordingly, based on the said declarations and after reviewing and verifying its veracity, the Board is of the opinion that the independent directors are persons of integrity, possess relevant expertise, experience, proficiency, fulfil the conditions of independence specified in the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations and are independent of the management of the Company.

There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company. During the financial year 2023-24, the independent directors had no pecuniary relationships or transactions with the Company, except as disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of< this Report.

The Company has adopted the Code of Conduct for its directors and senior management personnel (the "Code of Conduct} in accordance with applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. On an annual basis, all the Board Members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year under review, Six (6) meetings of the Board were held. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed under the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. Detailed update on the Board, its composition, governance of committees, number of meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and attendance of the Directors thereat, is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:-

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

No Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are drawing any remuneration. Hence, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial year is not given.

COST AUDITOR AND COST AUDIT REPORT:

Cost Audit is not applicable to your Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

We have well-documented policies and procedures, which cover all financial and operational functions, thereby ensuring an adequate system of internal controls in place. These aid in providing a reasonable assurance regarding maintenance of proper accounting controls to ensure that financial reporting is reliable, operations are monitored, assets are protected from unauthorized use or losses and regulations are well complied with. As always, our processes and controls are in alignment with the best global practices.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT;

M/s. Sunil Vankawala & Associates (Finn Registration No.: 110616W), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors to fill the casual vacancy in the office of Companys Statutory Auditor caused due to resignation of the existing Statutory Auditors, M/s. Goenka Mehta &. Associates, Chartered Accountants (Finn Registration No.129445W) and they shall hold the till the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2024;

The observations made by the Auditors in their Auditors Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors ReporL are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and * Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. H. Maheshwari & Associates Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form is annexed herewith.

QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATIONS BY THE BOARD:

Sr. No. Qualifications made by Secretarial Auditor Explanations by the Board a) Acknowledgement for sending the notices of the Meeting of the Board and Committees are not maintained by the company. The notice and agenda for the Board and committee meeting are sent by the email or hand delivery. The company will ensure to maintain to the acknowledgements for sending the notice of the meeting of the board and the committee. b) Updating of website with regard to various policies is pending The company will take necessary steps to update website with regard to various policies which are pending. c) The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of Board Meeting, Notice of AGM, quarterly results. The company will take necessary steps to comply with the same. d) The company has not maintained the attendance register for Board and committee meeting The company will take necessary steps to maintain the attendance register for board and committee meetings. e) Statutory Registrar as per companies Act 2013 is yet to be updated. The company will take necessary steps to update Statutory Register as per companies Act 2013. f) Certain event based E Forms have not been filed by the company in time which were required to be filed with ROC during the audit period. The company will ensure to file all relevant documents in time with ROC and other authorities as when required.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to Section 149, M/s N H VARIAVA & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No.l53265W) represented by Mr. Niraj Variava (Membership No. 146176) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.ellfl.com.

MANAGEMENT DISCUS5ION AND ANALYSIS:

Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of the Annual Report to the shareholders and it includes discussion on matters as required forming part of this report is annexed herewith.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Your Company has complied with the requirements of Corporate Governance. Report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance is annexed separately to this Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required to be given as there were no employees coming within the purview of this section.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING5 AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities.

The foreign exchange earning on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (S) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis".

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has not received any sexual harassment related complaints during the year 2023-24.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company encourages an open and transparent system of working and dealing amongst its stakeholders and accordingly, has framed a robust vigil mechanism in the form of Whistle Blower policy. This policy enables its directors and employees of the Company or any other person who avails the mechanism framed under this policy to report concerns about unethical or improper practices or alleged wrongful conduct, actual or suspected fraud etc., without any fear of discrimination or victimization of any kind. This policy protects such directors and employees from unfair or prejudicial treatment by anyone within the Company. It also provides direct access to the chairman of the Audit committee. Details of vigil mechanism/whistle blower policy are included in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report. The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.gllfl.com

In order to enhance the knowledge amongst the employees about the Whistle Blower policy, an awareness programme was undertaken by the Company and an annual affirmation in this regard was obtained from the employees.

During the financial year 2023-24, no complaints under this mechanism have been reported.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company mandates to disclose in the Boards Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employees remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Business Risk is at the Minimal Level. Hence, no major risk factors are envisaged except for:

a. Government Policies

b. Human Resource Risk

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

The Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year.

No proceedings are made or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and there is no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.