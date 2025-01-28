Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,293.3
|33.17
|4,51,452.7
|5,613.71
|0.49
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,711.7
|175.92
|2,73,300.65
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
137
|27.4
|1,79,038.53
|1,630.66
|1.09
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
233.35
|281.14
|1,48,253.89
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
389.7
|8.24
|1,28,604.97
|4,370.44
|3.46
|13,206.57
|260.36
