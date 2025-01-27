iifl-logo-icon 1
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.5

-3

-0.03

-10.89

Other operating items

Operating

-0.5

-3

-0.03

-10.89

Capital expenditure

4

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.5

-3

-0.03

-10.89

Equity raised

-0.79

-0.59

-0.29

0.03

Investing

0

-12.12

-0.08

6.3

Financing

0

0

0

1.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.71

-15.71

-0.4

-2.65

