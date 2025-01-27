Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹18.4
Prev. Close₹17.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.96
Day's High₹18.4
Day's Low₹16.7
52 Week's High₹17.55
52 Week's Low₹16.75
Book Value₹9.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.77
P/E51.62
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
14.87
14.87
14.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.28
0.2
0.32
-0.38
Net Worth
13.59
15.07
15.19
14.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.5
-3
-0.03
-10.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,439.25
|33.84
|4,60,486.95
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,728.5
|177.65
|2,75,983.04
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
140.8
|28.16
|1,84,004.56
|1,630.66
|1.07
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
244.25
|294.28
|1,55,178.97
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
408.4
|8.64
|1,34,776.16
|4,370.44
|3.31
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Lalit Singh
Chairman & Managing Director
Divya Singh Kushwaha
Additional Executive Director
Jaspal Singh Sidhu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd. was incorporated on August 22nd, 1984. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Leasing Finance, Payment Solution and incidental services.
The Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹26.77 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is 51.62 and 1.79 as of 27 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹16.75 and ₹17.55 as of 27 Jan ‘25
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
