Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

18
(2.56%)
Jan 27, 2025|03:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

18.4

Prev. Close

17.55

Turnover(Lac.)

29.96

Day's High

18.4

Day's Low

16.7

52 Week's High

17.55

52 Week's Low

16.75

Book Value

9.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.77

P/E

51.62

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.87

14.87

14.87

14.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.28

0.2

0.32

-0.38

Net Worth

13.59

15.07

15.19

14.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.5

-3

-0.03

-10.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,439.25

33.844,60,486.955,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,728.5

177.652,75,983.04907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

140.8

28.161,84,004.561,630.661.076,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

244.25

294.281,55,178.9775.180137.3739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

408.4

8.641,34,776.164,370.443.3113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Lalit Singh

Chairman & Managing Director

Divya Singh Kushwaha

Additional Executive Director

Jaspal Singh Sidhu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd. was incorporated on August 22nd, 1984. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Leasing Finance, Payment Solution and incidental services.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹26.77 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is 51.62 and 1.79 as of 27 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹16.75 and ₹17.55 as of 27 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

