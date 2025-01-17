Board Meeting 17 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

GOLDEN LEGAND LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024 quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024. PFA Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/01/2025)

GOLDEN LEGAND LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday December 20 2024 at 2.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company. inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2023 quarter ended September 30th 2023 and quarter ended December 31st 2023. We request you to kindly take note of the above intimation on record Further to our intimation of Board Meeting dated 13.12.2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e., December 20th, 2024, has approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone) of the company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the following quarters: Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Friday 20th December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

GOLDEN LEGAND LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Jaspal Singh Sidhu as Additional Executive director of the company. 3. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. 1.Approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2.Approval of draft Board of Directors Report, Secretarial Audit Report, Annual Report and annexures thereto for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with reference to above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 18th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11.30 a.m. have approved the following: 1.The appointment of M/s NH Variava & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 153265W) as Internal Auditor of the Company 2.The appointment of M/s. H. Maheshwari & Associates., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

We wish to inform you the following outcomes of the Board Meeting held on 8th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11.30 A.M. 1)To approve and convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting for confirmation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor appointed under Casual Vacancy for the year 2023-2024. 2)To consider convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditor under Casual Vacancy, and to fix the record date and book closure.

GOLDEN LEGAND LEASING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th March 2024 at 12 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact the following business: - 1.Appointment of Independent Directors; 1. Ms. Mona Lisha 2. Mrs. Karamjeet Kaur sidhu 3. Mr. Syed Arsalan Abid Byhaqui 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairman. We hereby request you to take note of the same and update records of the Company accordingly.

