iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

17.25
(-3.36%)
Jan 28, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.87

14.87

14.87

14.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.28

0.2

0.32

-0.38

Net Worth

13.59

15.07

15.19

14.49

Minority Interest

Debt

4.55

1.28

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.14

16.35

15.19

14.49

Fixed Assets

11.32

6.9

4.4

4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.94

-4.13

10.77

10.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.37

1.43

2.56

1.76

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.9

0.6

14.78

14.75

Sundry Creditors

-1.65

-0.55

-0.46

-0.47

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-7.56

-5.61

-6.11

-5.57

Cash

0.24

0.03

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

4.87

2.8

15.19

14.49

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.