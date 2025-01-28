Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.87
14.87
14.87
14.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.28
0.2
0.32
-0.38
Net Worth
13.59
15.07
15.19
14.49
Minority Interest
Debt
4.55
1.28
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.14
16.35
15.19
14.49
Fixed Assets
11.32
6.9
4.4
4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.94
-4.13
10.77
10.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.37
1.43
2.56
1.76
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.9
0.6
14.78
14.75
Sundry Creditors
-1.65
-0.55
-0.46
-0.47
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7.56
-5.61
-6.11
-5.57
Cash
0.24
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
4.87
2.8
15.19
14.49
