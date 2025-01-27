Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Limited (GLLFL) was incorporated on August 22, 1984. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Leasing Finance, Payment Solution and Incidental Services.In 2018, GLLFL underwent a significant transformation when a young and visionary group took over the Companys management. With a paid-up capital of 14.87 Cr. and a net worth of 15 Cr. as of March 31, 2023, it embarked on a mission to transition from a conventional lending NBFC to a modern technology provider. Since then, the Company has made rapid advancements in developing new-based platforms, including payment gateway solutions, digital lending platforms, debt restructuring apps, and AEPS-based platforms.
