1.Approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2.Approval of draft Board of Directors Report, Secretarial Audit Report, Annual Report and annexures thereto for the Financial Year 2023-24. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th December,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024) PFA (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)