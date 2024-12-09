|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|1.Approval of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2.Approval of draft Board of Directors Report, Secretarial Audit Report, Annual Report and annexures thereto for the Financial Year 2023-24. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th December,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024) PFA (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.