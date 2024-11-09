We wish to inform you the following outcomes of the Board Meeting held on 8th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11.30 A.M. 1)To approve and convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting for confirmation of Appointment of Statutory Auditor appointed under Casual Vacancy for the year 2023-2024. 2)To consider convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditor under Casual Vacancy, and to fix the record date and book closure. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 2nd December,2024 at 12.00 Noon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024) PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)