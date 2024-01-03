Gracious Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.15
0.17
0.17
0.16
Net Worth
12.65
12.67
12.67
12.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.65
12.67
12.67
12.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.72
4.72
4.72
4.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.81
7.92
7.93
7.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.97
1.97
2
2.07
Debtor Days
0
0
0
924.38
Other Current Assets
14.85
15.28
14.91
14.65
Sundry Creditors
-2.25
-2.25
-2.25
-2.25
Creditor Days
0
0
0
1,004.77
Other Current Liabilities
-6.76
-7.08
-6.73
-6.72
Cash
0.1
0.03
0.03
0.19
Total Assets
12.63
12.67
12.68
12.66
