Gracious Software Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Gracious Software Ltd

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.15

0.17

0.17

0.16

Net Worth

12.65

12.67

12.67

12.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.65

12.67

12.67

12.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.72

4.72

4.72

4.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.81

7.92

7.93

7.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.97

1.97

2

2.07

Debtor Days

0

0

0

924.38

Other Current Assets

14.85

15.28

14.91

14.65

Sundry Creditors

-2.25

-2.25

-2.25

-2.25

Creditor Days

0

0

0

1,004.77

Other Current Liabilities

-6.76

-7.08

-6.73

-6.72

Cash

0.1

0.03

0.03

0.19

Total Assets

12.63

12.67

12.68

12.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Gracious Software Ltd

