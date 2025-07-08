Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.15
0.17
0.17
0.16
Net Worth
12.65
12.67
12.67
12.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.81
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-39.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.68
As % of sales
0
0
0
83.94
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.27
0.18
-0.49
3.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-39.82
Op profit growth
12.31
-27.34
135.76
634.42
EBIT growth
-425.12
-52.8
-68.58
150.94
Net profit growth
-577.1
-58.27
-63
154.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Yadubir Thakur
Independent Director
Sanju Lohra
Director
Arun Kumar Das
Independent Director
Nidhi Kachhap
G-6 Ground Floor House No 4346,
Gali No 4C Ansari Road,
Delhi - 110002
Tel: 91-11-32931123
Website: http://www.gracsoft.com
Email: gracious_software@yahoo.com
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Reports by Gracious Software Ltd
