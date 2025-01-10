iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

100
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Jan-2024

Equity Capital

3.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.95

1.13

Net Worth

5.39

4.57

Minority Interest

Debt

4.54

4.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.93

8.89

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.03

Networking Capital

9.5

8.64

Inventories

3.56

6.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

22.26

18.28

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.16

2.21

Sundry Creditors

-19.83

-17.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.65

-0.82

Cash

0.15

0.04

Total Assets

9.93

8.87

