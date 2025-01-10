Greenhitech Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Jan-2024
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.95
1.13
Net Worth
5.39
4.57
Minority Interest
Debt
4.54
4.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.93
8.89
Fixed Assets
0.27
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.03
Networking Capital
9.5
8.64
Inventories
3.56
6.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.26
18.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.16
2.21
Sundry Creditors
-19.83
-17.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.65
-0.82
Cash
0.15
0.04
Total Assets
9.93
8.87
